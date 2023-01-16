Discount fashion finds at grocery stores, after $13 ALDI dress goes viral

Shoppers go to discount stores like ALDI for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs.

But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen "the dress"?

No, not Princess Diana's famous black "revenge dress", or J-Lo's revealing Versace dress she wore to the Grammy's.

We're talking about the "ALDI sparkle dress," shared by hundreds of devoted ALDI shoppers on social media.

Melinda Rosario wore hers to a holiday party, and then on a cruise.

Dolores Ramiriz, who we found shopping ALDI for groceries, says she snagged the dress too.

"For Christmas," Ramiriz told us. "I wore it on Christmas."

Stunning dress for under $13

So what's the dress everyone is buzzing about?

A trendy front-knot dress that ALDI shoppers found right before the holidays for just $12.99. That's not a misprint: twelve-dollars-and-ninety-nine-cents.

WCPO ALDI sparkle dress

Jamie Miles of Passionate Penny Pincher.com says the dress was not only affordable, it was also figure friendly, like other ALDI fashion finds, such as cardigans, pajamas, and work-out gear.

"It was just a fun piece of clothing, it was a glittery dress and it was the holidays," she said of the unexpected sales hit.

"It was wearable by all body types," she explained. "They were are not being exclusive and putting out something that only one body-type can wear."

What we wanted to find out is whether this ALDI dress is part of a bigger trend, with shoppers finding apparel at discount stories like ALDI or Costco, stores you normally associate with groceries!"

Marketing professor Kelly Goldsmith of Vanderbilt University says it's something the major clothing retailers are watching and paying attention to in this time of high inflation.

"Consumers might be less willing to spend right now on a high-end luxury dress," she said. "What does that tell other stores? It tells them ALDI is not necessarily posing a fashion threat but that they really are seeing a change in consumer sentiment."

Are you falling in love with the ALDI front-knot dress?

Unfortunately, it was offered for limited release, much like other clothing items Delores Ramiriz and her daughter have found at ALDI recently.

"We got boots, and shoes," Ramiriz said.

So when you find a good deal like "the dress," snag it before it's gone.

And that way you don't waste your money.

