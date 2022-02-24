Montana leaders denounce invasion of Ukraine by Russia

HELENA — Montana’s top elected leaders denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling it “outrageous” and “unprovoked.”

Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester each released statements Thursday morning, sharply criticizing Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“I’m praying for the people of Ukraine and condemn Putin’s outrageous attack on their sovereignty and independence,” Daines said. “Putin is a thug, and he has been empowered and emboldened by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his approval of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing America’s Keystone XL pipeline. The skyrocketing price of oil and resulting inflation are stark reminders of the importance of increasing, not decreasing, made in America energy. I do not support sending American troops to Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin single-handedly started an unprovoked war that makes the world less safe,” said Tester. “I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with every freedom-loving democracy in condemning Russia’s illegal military actions. The United States will continue to support the security and stability of our NATO and European allies in the face of these acts of war.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte also condemned Russia's actions.

“Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign, democratic Ukraine is an egregious act of war," he said in a statement Thursday. "Montana stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and continues to pray for their safety. The United States and our democratic allies should respond immediately with sweeping, strict, comprehensive sanctions against Russia.”

Montana's lone U.S. House member, Rep. Matt Rosendale, also issued a response to the invasion, with a different perspective.

Russia launched its full-scale attack in the early morning hours, bringing war back to Europe. The invasion threatens to upset the current world order, international experts said Thursday.

