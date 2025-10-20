Montana, Montana State hold steady in FCS top 25; Idaho drops out

MISSOULA — The top seven teams — including No. 4 Montana, No. 5 Montana State and No. 6 UC Davis — held steady in the latest edition of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

North Dakota State (7-0), South Dakota State (76-0) and Tarleton State (8-0) are again the Nos. 1-, 2- and 3-ranked teams, followed by the Grizzlies (7-0), Bobcats (5-2) and Aggies (6-1). Lehigh (7-0) is ranked seventh.

This week's marquee game pits No. 1 NDSU against No. 2 SDSU in their annual Dakota Marker rivalry game.

Montana defeated non-league opponent Sacred Heart 43-21 last week while UC Davis and Montana State both had byes.

The Big Sky's other representative in the rankings is Northern Arizona (4-3). The Lumberjacks, who were idle last week, dropped one position to No. 20. Meanwhile, Idaho (2-4) fell out of the poll following a 21-14 loss at Eastern Washington. It was the Vandals' fourth straight loss.

Sacramento State (4-3) again appeared in the receiving-votes category. View the complete rankings.

Montana, Montana State and UC Davis are still tied atop the Big Sky standings with matching 3-0 records in league play. The Grizzlies travel to Sacramento State for a Friday night contest while Montana State and UC Davis both return to the field Saturday for games at Cal Poly and at Northern Colorado, respectively

Here is this week's Big Sky schedule:

