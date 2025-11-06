Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Montana State 2nd, Montana 3rd in FCS playoff committee's updated rankings

Cat-Griz logo
MTN Sports
Cat-Griz logo
Posted

MISSOULA — The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee unveiled its updated in-season top 10 rankings Wednesday, and Montana State and Montana are sitting in strong positions heading into the final three games of the regular season.

The committee ranked the Bobcats second and the Grizzlies third behind reigning national champion North Dakota State. The Bison, who are now 9-0, were also first in the committee's initial rankings on Oct. 15.

Montana State (7-2) and Montana (9-0) moved up from Nos. 4 and 5 in the original rankings. The Bobcats' two losses on the season are to FBS Oregon and South Dakota State, which is still ranked sixth by the committee despite losing its past two games.

Following NDSU, MSU and UM in the rankings are No. 4 Lehigh and No. 5 Tarleton State. Lehigh (9-0) is up from its prior No. 7 ranking, while Tarleton State (9-1) fell from second to fifth following last week's loss to Abilene Christian.

SDSU (7-2) is sixth, followed by Tennessee Tech (9-0), Monmouth (8-1), Harvard (7-0) and UC Davis (6-2). Only Harvard is new to the top 10 from the initial rankings. The Crimson replaced North Dakota, which fell out of the top 10 after being ranked eighth in October.

To view the committee's initial in-season rankings and learn about the criteria used to determine the rankings, click here.

The updated rankings were revealed Wednesday on ESPN2's "College Football Live" broadcast. According to the NCAA, "these in-season rankings serve as a snapshot as to where the committee has teams ranked heading into the final three weeks of the regular season."

The FCS playoffs begin with the first round Nov. 29. The top eight seeds receive first-round byes and will host second-round games the weekend of Dec. 6.

Montana has games versus Eastern Washington and Portland State remaining before the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 22. Montana State plays Weber State and UC Davis the next two weeks.

Here are the top 10 rankings announced Nov. 5.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDRANK IN 1ST COMMITTEE RANKINGS
1North Dakota State9-0No. 1
2Montana State 7-2No. 4
3Montana9-0No. 5
4Lehigh9-0No. 7
5Tarleton State9-1No. 3
6South Dakota State7-2No. 2
7Tennessee Tech9-0No. 10
8Monmouth8-1No. 9
9Harvard7-0NR
10UC Davis6-2No. 6

Dropped out of committee's previous top 10: North Dakota (No. 8).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader