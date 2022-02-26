Missoula's Katharine Berkoff reels in more ACC swimming titles

Katharine Berkoff continues to add to an already full college swimming trophy case.

The Missoula native and Hellgate High graduate added two more ACC swimming titles to her resume last weekend at the ACC championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Berkoff, a junior at North Carolina State, won the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.41 seconds, a meet, ACC, pool and program record. She also swam a leg on the 400 freestyle relay which set a program record of 3 minutes, 10.27 seconds. Berkoff swam the fastest leg on it in 46.93 seconds.

Berkoff also reeled in four silver medals at the ACC championships as she swam legs on the 200 freestyle relay, the 200 medley relay, the 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, all of which took second place for NC State. Berkoff also recorded a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.

The NC State women took second as a team at the ACC championships behind Virginia.

The two gold medals give Berkoff five career ACC titles. Now, she awaits the NCAA Championships which will take place March 16-19 in Atlanta. Berkoff, who just missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, is a three-time NCAA champion and 12-time All-American in her career. She also recently won a gold medal at the FINA World Swimming Championships.