MSU’s American Indian Hall welcomes students, community open house

BOZEMAN - Montana State University’s Department of Native American Studies and American Indian Alaska Native Student Success Services will celebrate the public opening of the university’s American Indian Hall with a round dance and open house beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the new building.

The American Indian Hall, located on the east end of the Centennial Mall, had a ceremonial grand opening in October. The building will be open to the public with the beginning MSU’s 2022 spring semester, Jan. 19.

The event will begin with an open house at 4 p.m. followed by a round dance with the Blackfeet Nation’s Young Grey Horse at 5 p.m. in the Great Hall. The Grammy-nominated Young Grey Horse was the host drum during MSU’s American Indian Council’s spring 2021 virtual pow wow. A potluck open to all will follow in the community room. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.

“The round dance helps us welcome our students to their new home and also to connect and host our larger university family,” said Nick Ross-Dick, program manager for Native American Studies. “We invite the members of the community to visit and get acquainted with American Indian Hall.”