New business opens in historic Ayrshire Dairy location

The historic Ayrshire Dairy building is now home to a new business - but the building looks almost identical.

Rainbow International recently moved into the old building doing what they do best - restoring.

This old dairy parlor was built in 1906 and is located just south of Great Falls on 13th Street South.

It has been packed full of memories and historic events, and with a new business moving in, hopefully the future will be just as bright.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ayrshire building, former employees of the dairy farm as well as clients of Rainbow were all there to celebrate.

The website Treasure State Lifestyles has more details about the Ayrshire Dairy, including this overview:

From 1908 to 1973, on the southern outskirts of Great Falls, the company developed into a major industry, employing hundreds of Montanans and providing thousands more with delicious, farm-fresh milk. In 1973, the Ayrshire Dairy sold to Vita-Rich Dairy of Havre. Vita-Rich processed milk on the Ayrshire Dairy property until 1978. Milking operations on the farm stopped in 1990.

Co-owner Dylan Champagne explained, “We have a lot of the same features, we like to keep as much as we possibly could and it was very important for us to keep the same feel as much as we could.”

Rainbow International has been a Great Falls company for more than 10 years but relocated less than a year ago.

“We've been in Great Falls for a good while but no one really knows who we are and we’re hoping to change that.”