28 people rescued after roller coaster stops in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Fire Department responded to Busch Gardens Williamsburg to help evacuate riders on the Griffon rollercoaster after it stopped during the ride Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the park confirmed to News 3 that 28 people were on the ride when it stopped.

Park personnel worked with the fire department to safely evacuate all guests on the ride per the park's established safety protocols.

Units began to clear out of the park around 8:40 p.m.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The park spokesperson told us the Griffin is closed for the rest of the evening and that no decision has been made on a possible closing beyond Tuesday.

Busch Gardens apologized to its guests for the inconvenience and said, "The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority."

WTKR first reported this story.