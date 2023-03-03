Montana Senate continues all-day debates as transmittal deadline approaches

HELENA — The Montana House and Senate debated big policies Thursday, as they moved into their second full day of marathon debates. Lawmakers considered which bills to advance and which to shoot down before Friday’s transmittal deadline, when any general bill that hasn’t passed one of the two chambers will die.

At the end of the Senate’s floor session on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said they would likely consider 60 to 70 bills, many of them controversial.

Many of the bills heard Thursday morning dealt with courts and the justice system.

Senate Bill 439, a proposal intended to allow Montana to resume conducting executions failed on a tied vote, 25-25. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Barry Usher, R-Yellowstone County, would change a section of state law that currently requires the Montana Department of Corrections use an “ultra-fast-acting barbiturate” as part of its procedure for giving a lethal injection.

Since 2015, the state has effectively been unable to administer the death penalty. A district judge ruled that pentobarbital – the drug the state was planning to use – did not meet the “ultra-fast-acting” requirement, and he blocked the state from using it unless the statute was changed.

“This bill is not about the death penalty – on whether or not it’s legal, whether or not it should be legal,” Usher said. “This is actually following that court order.”

Leaders have said the companies that manufacture drugs meeting the “ultra-fast-acting” requirement no longer provide them for executions.

Opponents of the bill said it was effectively about whether the death penalty will start again, and that it opened too many questions.

“This is just not something that I would want to put on our hard-working staff in Corrections with too many unanswered questions,” said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.

Usher made a motion to reconsider the vote, but that also ended in a 25-25 tie.

The Senate endorsed Senate Bill 277, sponsored by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, 43-7. The bill would remove the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims to file a civil claim for damages. Current law says victims must file those claims within three years of discovering the abuse or by the time they turn 27.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, made an emotional statement, saying that he had been a victim of abuse, and it had taken him years to be willing to come forward.

“If this does nothing more than to let those people know that no matter what, at no matter what point in time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you have done to some small child that didn't have the strength to resist, then it is a success – because you live with that every day,” Brown said. “It's not always in my memory every day, no – but it is always in my memory. It comes up.”

The Senate also gave bipartisan approval to a slate of bills that came out of the Joint Select Committee on Election Security, which was tasked with answering Montanans’ questions about how the state’s election system works. Two passed unanimously – one requiring ballot records from electronic vote tabulators to be stored, and one updating rules for how the state’s absentee ballot list is maintained. A third, Senate Bill 482, would require a regular test to ensure the source code for a voting machine has not been tampered with. That bill was endorsed 43-7.

Other bills that passed preliminary votes Thursday included: