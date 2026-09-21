A stranger left a bucket of dollar coins at a Missoula Dollar Tree to pay for shoppers' purchases

MISSOULA, Mont. — A stranger walked into a Missoula Dollar Tree and left a bucket of coins to pay for other customers' purchases Monday afternoon.

Hailey Grove, a cashier at the Dollar Tree on Brooks Street, had just started her shift when a man walked in and placed a bucket of dollar coins on her till, telling her to use it for shopping customers.

Grove alerted her manager, who approved the gesture. For the next hour, customers walked out without paying for their items.

"They were shocked. They were very happy that their stuff was being paid for, and probably made a few people cry on the way home, and I was so happy I was able to do that," Grove said.

The man's identity is unknown. Grove said the bucket of coins ran out in about 30 minutes.

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