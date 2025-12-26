Update: Law enforcement neutralizes active shooter threat at Wallace, ID sheriff's office

(Update 7:10 p.m.)

The Mineral County Sheriff posted an update on Facebook on behalf of the Kootenai County Sheriff's office regarding the active shooter in Wallace, ID.

According to the post, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday Dec. 26, law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the scene. As of 5:00 p.m., authorities confirmed the threat has been neutralized and there is no ongoing danger to the public. However, officials are asking residents to continue avoiding the area while the investigation remains active.

Shoshone County Sheriff William Eddy and Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 6:30 p.m.

(First Report)

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho Friday evening.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident on social media and said they are sending reinforcements to assist Wallace authorities.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the downtown Wallace area while the situation unfolds.

Wallace is located about 47 miles from St. Regis, just across the Montana border.

Details remain limited at this time.

