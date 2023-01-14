Anti-abortion advocates fill Montana Capitol for March for Life

HELENA — Anti-abortion advocates returned to the State Capitol Friday, renewing their call for increased abortion restrictions in Montana.

An estimated 300 people gathered in the Montana State Capitol Rotunda on Friday for this year's March for Life, including Governor Greg Gianforte.

"We must remain vigilant as we continue our March for Life," said Gianforte.

This is the first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. The decision struck down the long-standing Roe v. Wade and sent the question of abortion access back to the states.

MTN News

Governor Gianforte acknowledged the advancements toward tighter abortion restrictions but told the crowd that there is more work to be done.

"The work is far from over. Those who don't believe in protecting life are working to undo all that we've worked so hard for and accomplished over the last two years," said Gianforte.

In recent years, state lawmakers passed laws increasing restrictions around abortions, but they have faced court challenges.

Abortion access remains protected in Montana. A 1999 court decision found that abortion is protected under the Montana constitution's guaranteed right to privacy.

MTN News

As part of the rally Friday, the governor also talked about increasing alternatives to abortion, like adoption. Gianforte has called on the Legislature to provide a permanent tax credit for families that adopt children.

"We're also focused on creating greater opportunity and better outcomes for Montana families. Folks truly taking care of families and young mothers is the next chapter in the pro-life efforts. It's not enough to stand for life," said Gianforte

After the Montana State Capitol rally finished, the event continued with a march.