Atlanta Falcons host girls flag football camp

MISSOULA — The Atlanta Falcons made their way to Missoula for the third consecutive year to host their free girl's Flag Football camp.

These camps were created to spark interest in the sport and to create opportunities for young girls in Montana to play and learn about flag football.

Danielle Renner the community relations manager for the Atlanta Falcons explains that the team’s owner Arthur Blank owns property in Montana and wants his impact to be felt.

“Wherever he is he wants to have a huge community presence… and recently when we’ve gotten girls flag football up and going in Georgia and Alabama we thought where else could we do this where could we get this going? And we looked to Montana since we already had a little bit of a footprint there.”

The girls had the opportunity to learn from Falcons legends including former Linebacker Buddy Curry.

“What you have is a group of NFL Players and a group of NFL Flage representatives and we’re coaching these girls on the finer techniques and making it fun so that these girls can go into the year and their coaches to know what they’re doing and have a very competitive fun year and we’re just excited what we’re going to hear of it next year.”

Curry and representatives of the Falcons are hoping to make girl’s flag football a sanctioned sport in Montana.