Bear reported on University of Montana campus; police urge caution

A bear was reported on the University of Montana campus early Tuesday morning, prompting university police to urge students, faculty, and staff to remain alert and avoid the area where the animal was last seen.

According to an emergency notification sent at 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday, the bear was last spotted near the Oval.

“KEEP CLEAR and stay observant,” the alert stated.

The University of Montana Police Department said officers would continue patrolling the area and attempt to move the bear off campus.

UMPD encouraged the campus community to be “Bear Aware” and report bear sightings by calling (406) 243-4000 or 911.

The department also shared several safety precautions for encounters with bears:

Do not run, as it may trigger a predatory chase response.

Continue facing the bear while slowly backing away and speaking calmly to identify yourself as human.

Watch for signs of agitation, including jaw snapping, popping, and woofing sounds.

If a bear continues to approach, attempt to appear as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

The alert also warned that an agitated bear may initially appear passive or nonthreatening.

UMPD said information about bear encounters would be forwarded to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to assist with relocation efforts.