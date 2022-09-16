Watch Now
Big Sky Conference: When and where to watch 2022 Griz/Cat football

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season
Big Sky Conference football games have a big-time presence on local television stations thanks to a new partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company and the Montana Television Network.

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season. The schedule includes two primetime games and the annual Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State.

Viewers throughout the state can watch the games for free on local MTN stations. The full schedule can be found below, including the specific station where you’ll find your favorite game.

2022 MTN Big Sky Conference Schedule

DATE:
Saturday, Sept. 24
  • Portland State at Montana
  • Missoula, Mont.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • KPAX
  • Montana State at
    Eastern Washington
  • Cheney, Wash.
  • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
Saturday, Oct. 1
  • Montana at Idaho State
  • Pocatello, Idaho
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
  • CW Montana
    Saturday, Oct. 8
    • Idaho State at
      Montana State
    • Bozeman, Mont.
    • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
    • CW Montana
    Saturday, Oct. 15
    • Idaho at Montana
    • Missoula, Mont.
    • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
    • KPAX
    • Montana State at
      Northern Colorado
    • Greeley, Colo.
    • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
    • CW Montana
      Saturday, Oct. 22
        • Weber State at
          Montana State
        • Bozeman, Mont.
        • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
        • CW Montana
        Saturday, Oct. 29
        • Montana at
          Weber State
        • Ogden, Utah
        • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
        • CW
          Saturday, Nov. 5
          • Cal Poly at Montana
          • Missoula, Mont.
          • Kickoff: 6 p.m. MDT
          • KPAX
          • Montana State at
            Northern Arizona
          • Flagstaff, Ariz.
          • Kickoff: 2 p.m. MDT
          • CW Montana
          Saturday, Nov. 12
          • Eastern Washington at Montana
          • Missoula, Mont.
          • Kickoff: 1 p.m. MDT
          • CW Montana
          • Montana State at Cal Poly
          • San Luis Obispo, Calif.
          • Kickoff: 6 p.m. MDT
          • KPAX
          Saturday, Nov. 19

          THE BRAWL OF THE WILD

          • Montana at Montana State
          • Bozeman, Mont.
          • Kickoff: 12 p.m. MDT
          • KPAX
