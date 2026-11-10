Billings Clinic, Logan Health announce new unified name: One Sky Health

KALISPELL — In 2023, Logan Health and Billings Clinic officially merged into a single independent health system, connecting hospitals and clinics across the state.

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Billings Clinic - Logan Health becomes One Sky Health

On Tuesday, the health system unveiled its new unified name.

Logan Health and Billings Clinic will now officially be called One Sky Health, serving communities across Montana and northern Wyoming.

“This is the right time for us to unify our name across the entire region,” said One Sky Health CEO Clint Seger.

Seger said the new name will unify more than 25 hospitals and clinics across Montana and northern Wyoming.

“Nothing’s really changing from who your providers are or who the leadership is or about the organization. We’re still Montana-based. We’re still an independent, locally governed healthcare organization,” said Seger.

Seger said One Sky Health will serve a region spanning more than 150,000 square miles.

He said the partnership improves patient access by providing more connected care, especially in rural areas across the state.

“That’s part of what we’re doing, which is a health system that ensures we have strong rural healthcare, strong rural community hospitals as well as strong inter-connected tertiary hospitals that have that complex care and both of them are working together for the patients wherever they live,” said Seger.

Seger said the transition to One Sky Health begins immediately with signage being removed and re-named over the next two to three years.

“No matter where you are, no matter what your zip code is in our region that you have inter-connected care and it’s easy to get care, especially in a specialty like cancer, where making it easy for patients is really important,” said Seger.

