Bird flu confirmed in Ravalli County, Montana's second detection this year

HELENA — The Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Ravalli County on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. This marks the second time the virus has been detected in Montana this year. The last outbreak was reported in January.

According to a release, the disease was found in a small commercial flock of chickens.

Migratory waterfowl are the main source of the virus, and the risk for disease is highest during the spring and fall migrations. Domestic birds can catch the virus through direct contact with infected wild birds, or by touching contaminated objects or equipment.

Other animals — including cats, skunks and raccoons — can also contract the virus if exposed to large amounts of the virus.

Officials say owners should keep poultry indoors as much as possible and check their flocks once or twice a day for signs of the illness.

Sudden death is the most common sign of infection. Sick birds may also sneeze, cough or have swollen eyes.

“HPAI continues to be a risk for domestic poultry in Montana and in many other parts of the country,” said Dr. Emily Kalecyzc, assistant state veterinarian. “While only a small number of Montana flocks have been impacted, the risk to poultry is increased during wild bird migration. Whether you have a large commercial poultry operation or a small backyard flock, ongoing vigilance and increased biosecurity remains important to protect the health of poultry, domestic animals and people.”

The Centers for Disease Control says the risk to humans is low, though people who touch infected animals or contaminated objects face a higher risk. Health officials advise wearing gloves when handling sick or dead birds and washing hands thoroughly after touching poultry.

The virus is not considered a food safety concern. The Agriculture Department reminds everyone to cook poultry to at least 165 degrees.

The first case of bird flu this year was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2026, in Carbon County. The virus was detected in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks. Before that, Montana last had a case of bird flu in October 2025.

The Department of Livestock encourages all poultry producers to immediately report sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry to their veterinarian or DOL at 406-444-2976. If you find sick or dead wild birds that have died from unknown causes, please contact your local Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warden, biologist or regional office, or call the FWP wildlife veterinarian at 406-577-7880.