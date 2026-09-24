COLUMBIA FALLS — The City of Columbia Falls has removed one of its three municipal water wells from normal service after recent laboratory testing detected “Forever Chemicals” in the water supply.

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Columbia Falls removes municipal water well from service following 'forever chemical' detection

The detection was identified through the EPA’s Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule.

The monitoring is part of a nationwide effort to collect information about the occurrence of PFAS in drinking water supplies.

The city said it was not initiated in response to a suspected contamination incident in the Columbia Falls water system.

The EPA testing found forever chemicals known as PFAS during sample testing in both June and September above the EPA’s allowable level.

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in industrial and consumer products for decades and have been linked to health concerns such as cancer and developmental issues.

The city has removed the affected well from normal operation. The well will not be used as part of routine water production and will be reserved for emergency use.

City officials said PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) was not detected in the city’s two other water wells which means residents can continue using city water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and other normal household purposes

The affected well is the city’s oldest municipal well and is located on a former industrial sawmill property south of Highway 2.

City officials said the source of the forever chemicals have not been determined at this time.

City officials said they will continue to conduct additional sampling and review information with state regulators as they work on long-term options for the removed well.

“The City’s immediate priority is protecting public health and providing clear, accurate information,” said Columbia Falls City Manager Eric Hanks in a press release.

“We removed the affected well from routine operation after our other two wells returned nondetect results. Water customers will continue to receive normal City water pressure and quantity. We will continue to work with Montana DEQ to evaluate all available information. More information and links to EPA and Montana DEQ resources are available on the City’s website,” said Hanks.

Additional information can be found here.