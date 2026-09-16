Update: 4 flights suspended at Missoula airport for disabled aircraft on runway

Update 2:55 p.m.

A handful of commercial flights out of Missoula are delayed after a business jet made an emergency landing at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad reported a Citation business jet was traveling from Billings to Hamilton when it diverted to Missoula around 1:30 p.m. as its nose landing gear failed to deploy.

Crews are working to remove the aircraft from the runway after approval from the National Transportation Safety Board. The runway will then need to be inspected before reopening.

Four commercial flights out of Missoula have been suspended. Airline staff are working to rebook the passengers on those flights.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Ellestad.

(original report) Commercial flights were suspended Wednesday afternoon at Missoula Montana Airport after an aircraft broke down on the runway, according to airport officials.

Crews are working to remove the aircraft.

Flights will resume once the aircraft is cleared, according to airport officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.