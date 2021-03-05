12 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 12 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has dropped from 107 on Thursday to 97.

None of the new COVID-19 cases and 10 of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,241 including 8,062 recoveries and 82 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at four and includes two Missoula County residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 11. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions as Missoula transitions to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been set up and can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.