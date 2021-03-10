20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 151 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 11,201 including 10,969 recoveries and 81 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently two active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The latest data shows that 13,822 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,080 people are fully immunized.

Flathead County health officials began immunizations for residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized man fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.