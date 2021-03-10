Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.
Flathead City-County Helth Department
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:11:06-05

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 151 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 11,201 including 10,969 recoveries and 81 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently two active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The latest data shows that 13,822 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,080 people are fully immunized.

Flathead County health officials began immunizations for residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized man fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.