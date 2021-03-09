3 additional Missoula public COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced

MISSOULA — Three additional public COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been announced in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will host the clinics on Thursday, March 11, Friday, March 12, and Sunday, March 14, at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.

Appointments are available to Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B or Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The appointments will open online at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page.

Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Vaccine clinic organizers are asking that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Approximately 430 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Thursday, 300 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be open for Friday, and 150 first-dose Pfizer appointments and 300 Johnson & Johnson appointments will be available for Sunday’s clinic.

Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan includes people who are 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older and/or people of color ages 16 and older, and those ages 16-to-69 with the following qualifying health conditions:

Cancer (active or in remission)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy)

Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

Severe obesity with a BMI > 40

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes

Medical provider inclusion due to elevated risk (letter required)

The vaccine clinic appointments are non-transferable and individuals can only book one appointment per person. The clinics will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory.

Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment. Patients who receive Johnson & Johnson will not need a second dose.

MCCHD notes that 16 and 17-year olds cannot book appointments for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as they are only approved for use in adults 18 and older. Sixteen and 17-year olds who book Pfizer appointments will need a parent or guardian in attendance.

An email address is required to book an appointment online. Those who are successful in booking an appointment online will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment.