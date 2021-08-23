50% of eligible Montanans vaccinated, cases continue to rise

There were 652 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 72 hours in Montana, with 3,784 total active cases in the state as of Monday.

Montana has crossed 50 percent of eligible residents vaccinated this weekend, with 456,726 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 934,379. In the last three days, 9,068 doses were administered alone. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Flathead County added the most new cases, with 98 reported, raising the total active to 752. Missoula saw the second-highest number of news cases with 96. Lewis and Clark was the third highest with 83 new cases.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,760, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 220, up 20 from Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,154. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

There have been 122,964 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 117,420. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,584,795.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, August 23, 2021.