9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-24 13:35:52-05

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 182 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 10,843 including 10,587 recoveries and 74 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently seven active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The latest data shows that 10,052 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,806 people are fully immunized.

