9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 182 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 10,843 including 10,587 recoveries and 74 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently seven active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The latest data shows that 10,052 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,806 people are fully immunized.