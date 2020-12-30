96 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 96 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has risen from 416 on Tuesday to 443.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,831 including 8,332 recoveries and 56 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 16 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.