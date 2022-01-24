Active COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases being seen in Missoula County is continuing to rise. Two additional COVID-19 related deaths are also being reported on Monday.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows the number of active cases has risen from 2,804 on Friday to 3,123. An additional 130 new cases are also being reported.

Twenty-three of the new cases and 199 of the active cases — which is up from the 152 reported Friday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 21,818 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,497 recoveries and 198 deaths. The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.87% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 160 on Friday to 152. MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,985 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.