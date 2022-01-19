Active COVID-19 cases jump to over 2,300 in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The local surge in the number of COVID-19is continuing in Missoula County on Wednesday.

An additional COVID-19 related death is also being reported along with a jump in active hospitalizations.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 226 new and 2,310 active cases on Wednesday.

There were 169 new and 2,085 active cases recorded in Tuesday's update.

Eight of the new cases and 131 of the active cases — which is up from 116 on Tuesday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 20,926 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,423 recoveries and 193 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has jumped to 53 and includes 32 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.87% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 146.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,985 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

MCCHD is offering mobile COVID-19 testing at several locations (no appointment necessary):

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Clinton Fire Station / 12300 Hwy 10 E., Clinton, MT 59825

Tuesdays: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinic at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building / 3150 MT Hwy 83 N., Seeley Lake, MT 59868

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Lolo Community Center / 12345 U.S. Hwy 93 S., Missoula, MT 59804

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic at the Frenchtown Fire Station / 16863 Marion St., Frenchtown, MT 59834

MCCHD is only testing health department or school-verified close contacts or those with symptoms.

People who don’t meet MCCHD’s qualifications may be able to find help at Walgreens, CVS, Frenchtown Family Medical, CostCare, Providence Grant Creek, and Community FirstCare.