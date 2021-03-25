Appointments open Friday for Missoula COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will hold an additional public vaccination clinic on Monday, March 29 at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.

Approximately 500 first dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Missoula County residents ages 18 and older are eligible to make an appointment, since the Moderna vaccine is approved only for adults ages 18 and up.

The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.

Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

MCCHD requests that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals can only book one appointment per person. Monday’s clinic will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory.

Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 28 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.

Residents who need to cancel or reschedule their second dose appointment are no longer guaranteed a second dose. Patients should make their second dose appointment a top priority.

An email address is required to book an appointment online. Those who are successful in booking an appointment online will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 50,330 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,994 are fully immunized.