MT COVID Update: 706 new cases on Friday, 171 hospitalizations in last week

HELENA — There were 706 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 4,628 total active cases in the state as of Friday. The last time the state had over 4,600 active cases was Jan. 24 according to MTN data.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 228. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,294, an increase of 29 since Thursday. In the past seven days, the state has seen 171 hospitalizations. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.
Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 145 reported, there are 848 total active cases in the county. Cascade County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 140, totaling 706 active cases. Flathead County was the third highest with 85 new cases, with a total of 698 active cases.
There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,783, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 460,372 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 938,418. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 125,616 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 119,205. There were 5,389 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, August 27, 2021.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
- Yellowstone County Cases: 19,969 Total | 145 New | 848 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 10,823 Total | 140 New | 706 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,552 Total | 85 New | 698 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 10,682 Total | 59 New | 589 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,702 Total | 41 New | 272 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 15,807 Total | 21 New | 214 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,419 Total | 19 New | 104 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 1,954 Total | 16 New | 105 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,577 Total | 15 New | 124 Active
- Fallon County Cases: 351 Total | 13 New | 19 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,210 Total | 13 New | 68 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,322 Total | 13 New | 37 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,419 Total | 12 New | 136 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 1,000 Total | 10 New | 29 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,733 Total | 10 New | 27 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 894 Total | 8 New | 29 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,255 Total | 7 New | 37 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 815 Total | 7 New | 22 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,247 Total | 6 New | 25 Active
- Garfield County Cases: 101 Total | 6 New | 9 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,630 Total | 6 New | 43 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 570 Total | 5 New | 23 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,630 Total | 5 New | 60 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 775 Total | 5 New | 34 Active
- Valley County Cases: 939 Total | 5 New | 23 Active
- Musselshell County Cases: 393 Total | 4 New | 12 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,042 Total | 4 New | 27 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,200 Total | 3 New | 28 Active
- Madison County Cases: 863 Total | 3 New | 20 Active
- Teton County Cases: 578 Total | 3 New | 8 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 978 Total | 2 New | 12 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,299 Total | 2 New | 41 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 420 Total | 2 New | 24 Active
- Powder River County Cases: 171 Total | 2 New | 6 Active
- Toole County Cases: 809 Total | 2 New | 11 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,659 Total | 1 New | 18 Active
- Carter County Cases: 159 Total | 1 New | 6 Active
- Chouteau County Cases: 528 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
- Judith Basin County Cases: 105 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
- Phillips County Cases: 567 Total | 1 New | 26 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 556 Total | 1 New | 14 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,300 Total | 1 New | 26 Active