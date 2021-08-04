COVID Update: Flathead Co. once again crosses 400 active cases

HELENA — There were 296 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,695 total active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

Flathead County has 403 active cases, adding 37 on Wednesday. Yellowstone saw the largest increase in new cases, reporting 53 new cases with a total of 227 active cases.

There were 2 new deaths reported Wednesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,718, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 444,705 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 899,217. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 125, up 13 from Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,785. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (4.9%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

There have been 117,328 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 113,915. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,514,028.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.