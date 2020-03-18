Menu

Coronavirus: Flathead County declares "state of emergency"

Posted: 1:55 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 15:55:06-04
Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell (MTN News photo)
KALISPELL — Flathead County has declared a state of emergency as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Although there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus, Flathead County Administrator Mike Pence says, “it is only a matter of time.” The Flathead County Commissioners approved the resolution related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The resolution language states, “that an emergency is hereby declared” and “that budgetary authority to spend funds in Fund 2260, Emergency Disaster, for the purpose of responding to COVID-19 in Flathead County is hereby authorized.”

