COVID-19 booster shots coming to Missoula

MISSOULA — COVID-19 booster shots are coming to Missoula on Monday.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible county residents.

The boosters will be available at the health department’s vaccine site at Southgate Mall.

People can begin scheduling appointments on the health department’s website beginning on Saturday.

MCCHD notes patients seeking a booster shot should make sure they fit one of the criteria below:

65 years and older (Moderna)

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings (Moderna)

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (Moderna)

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (Moderna)

Anyone who previously received a Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) shot is eligible.



Health officials note there must be at least six months between a patient’s second dose and booster dose for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. For Janssen, qualified individuals should wait two months between their first one-shot dose and the booster.

Booster shots will be available by appointment only to assure adequate supply and staffing. Additionally, county residents should to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Appointments will be available by calling (406) 258-INFO, option 3 or online at missoulainfo.com.

