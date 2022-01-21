COVID-19 case surge continuing in Missoula County

MISSOULA — There is no let up in the COVID-19 surge that has been hitting Missoula County as new and active cases are continuing to rise. Two additional deaths are also being reported locally.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 291 new and 2,804 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Friday. There were 245 new and 2,551 active cases recorded in Thursday's update.

Eight of the new cases and 152 of the active cases — which is up 10 from Thursday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 21,465 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,465 recoveries and 196 deaths. The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations is at 48 — down two from Thursday — and includes 27 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.87% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from 149 on Thursday to 160. MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,985 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.