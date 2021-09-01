COVID-19 cases continue rising on Ravalli County

HAMILTON — Ravalli County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with community transmission high and rising.

Ravalli County Public Health reports as of Wednesday afternoon there were 113 active cases with an additional 20 still subject to further review.

The health department is continuing to call positive cases to provide support and guidance to families and close contacts. Close contact and isolation instructions can be found here.

Ravalli County Public Health is asking in a news release that residents step up prevention strategies in an effort to reduce the number of infections.

"Vaccination is highly recommended to slow spread and decrease severity. We encourage residents to speak with their provider or pediatrician about vaccination," the release reads.

Masking is highly recommended in the following situations:

Individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should mask indoors and in close contact settings and outside of cohort groups.

Vaccinated individuals with a known exposure should mask for 14 days

Unvaccinated individuals with a known exposure should quarantine. If using the reduced quarantine strategy Public Health recommends consistent and correct masking. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Ravalli County Public Health is asking residents to follow the recommended guidance:

Physical distancing and frequent hand washing

Staying home when sick

"We are entering another critical time where each of us needs to do whatever we can to reduce the spread with our community," noted Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber.

The Ravalli County Fair is taking place this week in Hamilton.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows there have been 3,632 total confirmed cases including 3,472 recoveries and 52 deaths. Additionally, 49% of the eligible population in Ravalli County have been fully vaccinated.