COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Missoula County

116 new, 632 active cases reported
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:29:03-05

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 116 new and 632 active cases on Wednesday. There were 70 new and 556 active cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 18,516 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,694 recoveries and 190 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped by one since Tuesday to 27 and included 16 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,474 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

