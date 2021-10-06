Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 forces quarantines at Alberton schools

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News graphic
COVID-19 coronavirus schools
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:48:07-04

ALBERTON — Several grades at Alberton Public Schools are now in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests that have impacted the school at large.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade classrooms are now in quarantine and learning remotely until Oct. 18.

The school is making arrangements for all materials and information students and parents may need.

Parents with questions can call the front office during regular school hours at (406) 722-4413.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 623 cases have been confirmed in Mineral County including 578 recoveries and 10 deaths. As of Tuesday, 35 active cases were being reported.

Mineral County is reporting 2,096 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 54% of the eligible population.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.