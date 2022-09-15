COVID-19 outbreak prompts restrictions at Philipsburg facility

PHILIPSBURG - A COVID-19 outbreak has prompted restrictions to be put in place at Granite County Medical Center (GCMC).

The hospital instituted visitor restrictions in the long term care department on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are very sorry to inform the community that GCMC has a covid outbreak” a social media post states.

Visitation is not being allowed in the long term care department, but GCMC is looking into other options for families to visit their relatives.

“We understand your concerns and we are doing everything possible to contain the outbreak and provide the very best care possible,” the post states.

Anyone with questions can contact Granite County Medical Center at 406-859-3271.

