COVID-19 prompts cancellation of Missoula events

Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 16, 2021
MISSOULA — Local governments are unable to impose restrictions because of a recently passed Montana law, but some organizations are canceling some of their events in Western Montana because of the pandemic.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula posted this to social media:

"After carefully considering the current COVID-19 situation in Missoula County, seeking guidance from the Health Department, and speaking with our staff and volunteers at the Historical Museum, we have come to the decision that it is not possible for our Harvest Festival Event to take place this fall."

That event was set for Sept. 26 as was the Fall Festival hosted by the Rattlesnake Creek Watershed which was also canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.

