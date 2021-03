POLSON — An additional COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Public Health reported on Monday that a woman in her 60's has passed away.

No further information is being released.

A total of 29 COVID-19 related deaths have now been confirmed in Lake County.

To date, a total of 2,104 have been reported in Lake County including 2,050 recoveries.

Lake County Public Health reports as of Monday morning there were 25 active COVID- 19 cases.