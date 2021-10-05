COVID-19 related deaths rise to 338 in Yellowstone Co.

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of deaths in the county to 338.

RiverStone Health said in a press release that the three latest deaths were women who had not been vaccinated and all had underlying medical conditions.

Two of the women, both in their 50s, passed away Monday in Billings hospitals. A woman in her 90s also died Monday in a local hospital. She had been a resident of an elder care facility.

“We are reporting three more deaths on a day when 112 people still are hospitalized in Billings with COVID-19 related illness,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Ninety-three of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, a factor that increased their risk of severe illness.”

“While every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, it is concerning that fatal cases recently are being reported in younger ages,” Felton said. “According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, six Montanans in their 20s have died of COVID-19 related illness, along with 32 Montanans in their 30s, 60 Montanans in their 40s and 157 Montanans in their 50s.”

“The great majority of people who died had not been vaccinated against COVID-19,” Felton noted.

The health agency said COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics, and hospitals. Residents can call the provider of their choice to schedule an appointment.