COVID-19 Update: 6,000+ active cases in MT for 1st time since December

HELENA — There were 660 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,086 total active cases in the state as of Friday. The last time the state had over 6,000 active cases was Dec. 27 according to MTN data.
The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 266, an increase of eight since Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,473, with the state reporting 24 new hospitalizations since Thursday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.
Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 102 reported, there are 1,083 total active cases in the county. Missoula County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 86, totaling 799 active cases. Lewis and Clark County was the third highest with 100 new cases, with a total of 309 active cases. Cascade County added 58 new cases and is now totaling 1,045 active cases.
There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,811, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
Half of the state's 50 eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 466,126 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 951,807. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 129,487 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,590. There were 7,296 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Spt. 3, 2021.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
- Yellowstone County Cases: 20,729 Total | 102 New | 1,083 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 11,120 Total | 86 New | 799 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,912 Total | 68 New | 309 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 11,277 Total | 58 New | 1,045 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 16,124 Total | 58 New | 315 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,981 Total | 40 New | 955 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 2,106 Total | 35 New | 178 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,510 Total | 19 New | 144 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,703 Total | 13 New | 45 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,316 Total | 12 New | 97 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,663 Total | 11 New | 43 Active
- Madison County Cases: 892 Total | 11 New | 39 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,663 Total | 11 New | 47 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,675 Total | 11 New | 114 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,343 Total | 10 New | 44 Active
- Fallon County Cases: 376 Total | 10 New | 20 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,074 Total | 9 New | 40 Active
- Sweet Grass County Cases: 430 Total | 9 New | 13 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 602 Total | 8 New | 37 Active
- Musselshell County Cases: 410 Total | 8 New | 21 Active
- Valley County Cases: 957 Total | 7 New | 31 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,228 Total | 6 New | 25 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,288 Total | 6 New | 50 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,486 Total | 6 New | 125 Active
- Teton County Cases: 597 Total | 6 New | 17 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,292 Total | 5 New | 34 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,223 Total | 4 New | 28 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 916 Total | 3 New | 36 Active
- Phillips County Cases: 577 Total | 3 New | 15 Active
- Powder River County Cases: 177 Total | 3 New | 9 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,759 Total | 3 New | 40 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 991 Total | 2 New | 16 Active
- Chouteau County Cases: 538 Total | 2 New | 11 Active
- Granite County Cases: 262 Total | 2 New | 13 Active
- Liberty County Cases: 157 Total | 2 New | 9 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,364 Total | 2 New | 47 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,325 Total | 2 New | 26 Active
- Carter County Cases: 158 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
- Judith Basin County Cases: 107 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 432 Total | 1 New | 16 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 565 Total | 1 New | 10 Active
- Prairie County Cases: 146 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 791 Total | 1 New | 30 Active
- Wheatland County Cases: 198 Total | 1 New | 5 Active