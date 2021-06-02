COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Butte

BUTTE — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on June 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Pump on South Montana Street in Butte.

Meanwhile, a mass vaccination clinic featuring first and second doses will be held on June 8 from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center.

All vaccine models – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – will be available at both clinics.

Registration for the Civic Center clinic is available here or by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at (406) 497-5008. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

The pop-up clinics are designed for people to walk up or drive up to the pop-up site for a vaccine. All people ages 12 and up are welcomed at both clinics, conducted by Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command. Those ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated are eligible to win “Vaccine Sweepstakes” prizes beginning June 24 and through Sept. 30. Weekly drawings will be held, with two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes awarded weekly.

“We are encouraging people to learn everything they can about the COVID-19 vaccines and to get fully vaccinated,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Tuesday. “This is about our personal health and our community’s collective health. But it’s also about the chance to win significant cash awards over the late spring and summer. We are hoping to have fun with this.”

Pharmacies continue to be locations where COVID-19 vaccines can be scheduled and obtained. Additional information may be found here.

All Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated at the Civic Center, at pop-up clinics and at pharmacies are eligible for the sweepstakes winnings.

Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated outside of the county – for example, snowbirds – are also eligible. Those vaccinated outside of the county are asked to visit the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department with a vaccination card and identification proving county residence. These individuals will then be entered into the vaccine sweepstakes.

As of June 1, an estimated 52% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population – 15,691 residents – has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Butte-Silver Bow is a top performer in the state in regard to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “I and other members of the Unified Health Command want to thank our community for doing its part to manage and overcome this virus.”

More information on local and state immunization rates may be found here.