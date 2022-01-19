Face coverings once again mandatory at Hellgate Elementary

THE REVISED FACE MASK RULES AT HELLGATE ELEMENTARY WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FEBRUARY 2ND. — The continued COVID-19 surge in Missoula County has prompted Hellgate Elementary to once again require face coverings.

The Hellgate Elementary School Board reinstated the face mask rule during an emergency special meeting on Tuesday evening.

The revised rules — which cover all students, staff, and visitors inside school buildings — went into effect on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Doug Reisig stated in a letter to parents that the revised rules will be in effect through Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Reisig added the school district will follow the same guidelines that the school district used at the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year.

The school board will meet in a special session on Feb. 2 to consider extending or not the mandatory facial covering mandate.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reported an additional 169 and 2,085 active COVID-19 cases. Tuesday.

Read the full notice below:

Good evening.



This is Doug Reisig, Superintendent of Hellgate Elementary. I have something to share with you.



Tonight, the Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees voted to return to mandatory masking of students, staff personnel, and visitors when inside school buildings, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19th through Wednesday, February 2nd . The school district will follow the same guidelines that the school district used at the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year. The school board will meet, in special session, on the evening of February 2nd to consider extending or not the mandatory facial covering mandate.



As always, as things continue to change,



I will work to keep you as informed as possible. Stay safe and healthy!



Lolo School also recently announced the District will once again be requiring face coverings.