Flathead Co. reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are currently 161 active cases -- including 10 hospitalizations.

Local health officials are monitoring 549 people for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 301 total cases have been recorded. There have been 138 recoveries and two deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.