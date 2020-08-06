Menu

Flathead Co. reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases

Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 06, 2020
KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are currently 161 active cases -- including 10 hospitalizations.

Local health officials are monitoring 549 people for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 301 total cases have been recorded. There have been 138 recoveries and two deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

