18 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 18 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Thursday morning there are currently 58 active cases -- including five hospitalizations.

To date, a total of 432 total cases have been recorded.

There have been 3`19 recoveries and three deaths. Over 440 contacts are being monitored in Flathead County.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

CORRECTION: The Flathead City-County Health Department has informed MTN News that because of "a reporting glitch" the number of active cases on the Flathead County COVID-19 Dashboard is incorrect." A previous version of this article stated there were 110 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County.