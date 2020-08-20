Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

18 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 14:36:45-04

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 18 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Thursday morning there are currently 58 active cases -- including five hospitalizations.

To date, a total of 432 total cases have been recorded.

There have been 3`19 recoveries and three deaths. Over 440 contacts are being monitored in Flathead County.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

CORRECTION: The Flathead City-County Health Department has informed MTN News that because of "a reporting glitch" the number of active cases on the Flathead County COVID-19 Dashboard is incorrect." A previous version of this article stated there were 110 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.