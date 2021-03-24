Flathead County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also was reporting 68 active cases in its Wednesday update.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 11,354 including 11,204 recoveries and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently two active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 29,574 vaccine doses have been administered and 11,577 Flathead County residents are fully immunized.

FCCHD announced on March 23 that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours and eligibility rules will be expanding beginning on April 1.

Flathead County is currently immunizing residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized may fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.