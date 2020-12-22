Flathead County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 36 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has dropped to 607.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,455 including 7,797 recoveries and 51 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 23 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

A closer look at the data shows 427 active COVID-19 cases are being reported in Kalispell as well as 107 in Whitefish and 103 in Columbia Falls.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.