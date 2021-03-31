Flathead County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also reports the number of active cases has fallen to 43.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 11,396 including 11,271 recoveries and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

There is currently one active COVID-19 related hospitalization being reported by FCCHD.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 33,199 vaccine doses have been administered and 13,204 Flathead County residents are fully immunized which represents 15.8% of eligible residents.

The Flathead City-County Health Department has expanded the eligibility guidelines for those who may receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who wish to be immunized may fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.

The FCCHD COVID-19 website can be found here.