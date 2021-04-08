Gallatin County reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Thursday that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One of the individuals was a man in his 50s who died at his residence in November 2020. The other was a woman in her 60s who died at a hospital in February 2021.

These latest deaths make for a total of 59 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to these individuals' families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We have started to gain ground on the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Gallatin County and will continue to make sure there is a vaccine for everyone who wants one. However, it is still very important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through continued social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”

Out of respect for these individuals’ families, no further details will be released.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has been reconciling records and on Wednesday submitted the official death certificates attributing these deathes to complications of COVID-19 to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

Data on statewide numbers reported by the DPPHS can be found here.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19.

Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.