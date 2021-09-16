Helena hospital: 'We are in crisis standards of care'

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health in Helena has announced they are in “crisis care” as their critical care units reach full capacity.

Crisis Care Standards occur when it is no longer possible to deliver the normal standard of care to all persons in need. The need occurs when health care resources are overwhelmed by a disaster or emergency.

Under crisis care, hospital staff may be forced to evaluate patients on survivability and will move resources to patients that have a better chance of survival. St. Peter’s says crisis standards are not a flipped switch situation, but a stepped approached without official levels and different departments may be at different levels depending on the number and severity of patients they are dealing with.

On Thursday, the regional hospital said their Intensive Care Unit and Advanced Medical Unit are at 100% capacity. Their morgue is also full right now, and they’ve requested a freezer truck.

Chief Medical Officer Shelly Harkins says the latest COVID-19 surge is different and worse than what was experienced in November 2020.

The hospital is urging patients not to delay care and come to the ER or Urgent Care if they are in need. Catching a medical issue early can help prevent it from becoming life-threatening.

While not all patients needing critical care are COVID related, the surge of COVID patients needing critical care in conjunction with other critical patients has pushed the hospital to its limits.

St. Peter’s has requested assistance from the Montana National Guard in responding to the crisis. They are unsure if the request will be granted.

On top of the pandemic, St. Peter’s is facing a staffing shortage and burnout of current employees. The health care organization says they have 200 open positions that aren’t filled.

St. Peter’s is also receiving a high number of calls from other hospitals in the state and neighboring states to see about bed availability.

This week alone Missoula County has tied their record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Bozeman Health said dangerously close to implementing surge plan due to COVID cases and Billings Clinic is looking to implement crisis care standards. All of Idaho is also now under crisis care standards.

